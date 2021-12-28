Don's Specialty Meats says they're close to a settlement with EEOC

Attorneys for Don's Specialty Meats say they hope to settle a lawsuit with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission within the next two weeks.

A few months ago the EEOC filed a civil rights suit against the company, alleging that a black man employed there was subjected to racist treatment. The suit, filed in federal court in September, alleges that the employee was identified as "black boy" on the work schedule, called the n-word and subjected to harassment at work because he is a black person. To read our story about the suit, and to read the suit for yourself, click here.

The deadline for Don's to file their formal response to the suit was Tuesday, but instead of filing an answer the company's attorneys filed an unopposed motion for an extension of time, court records show.

"The parties have been engaged in efforts to amicably resolve this matter, and the parties anticipate being able to finalize such resolution in two weeks’ time," the motion states.

They're requesting that the Court give them until January 11 to either come to an agreement or file a formal answer.

Here's the motion:



