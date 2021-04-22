Donate old gaming consoles, systems to Lafayette STEM students

Those old gaming systems lying around the house collecting dust could instead be put to good use by a Lafayette teacher in his classroom.

Zeke D'avy teaches Introduction to Engineering at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and says one of his goals is to connect the real world with hands-on application skills in the fields of electrical engineering and computer science.

A popular way to do this is by repairing vintage or retro equipment, like how many current record players have Bluetooth connections. But instead of record players or even computers, D'Avy is using old handheld gaming systems and consoles, and he's currently accepting donations.

Students will learn things like soldering, coding, electrical systems, and other skills that would one day be useful in an engineering or computer science career.

D'Avy is accepting things like Gameboys, Sega handhelds, and Nintendo consoles. He said the project will help students enjoy coming to class and connecting with equipment they may have never seen before.

"I love being the first person to put a screwdriver, soldering pin, wires in students' hands. It's amazing how those kind of skills aren't so common anymore as when I was a kid. To see their face light up like 'Wow, that's what's in there, I did that,'" he said. "It's such a throwaway generation; this can show that we can keep stuff out of landfills and also learn new skills."

If you have something you'd like to donate, you can reach out to him at zjdavy@lpssonline.com or through Facebook to schedule a safe drop-off at David Thibodaux STEM.

------------------------------------------------------------

