Do UL grads want to stay?

The Acadiana Advocate commissioned a poll of recent UL graduates to find out what they plan after commencement.

The findings indicate UL students generally like living and Lafayette and hope to stay after graduation.

The poll was conducted this spring by UL graduate level communications students for The Acadiana Advocate, and showed that many grads consider Lafayette a good place to start their careers and would consider recommending people move to Lafayette.

Of the 425 who participated in the poll, nearly half would recommend people move to Lafayette. More than 40% felt Lafayette is both a good place to start a career and were satisfied with the job opportunities.

“There’s this stereotype of younger college students just coming out and they don’t want to work,” said UL professor Stephenson Waters, whose class conducted the survey. “They’re looking for careers that will keep them employed in the long term. They’re looking for a place to build a life like anybody else, and I think that takes commitment from a community in terms of investment and industry. Everybody has to pay attention to that because if we don’t give them the opportunity, of course they’re going to leave. And that’s going to kill the city.”

