Details of UL takeover of Science Museum revealed

Lafayette will pay UL Lafayette $450,000 over three years to operate the former Lafayette Science Museum, our media partners at The Advocate report.

On July 14, Lafayette Consolidated and Government and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced the university was taking over operations of the downtown museum. To read our story about it, click here.

A cooperative endeavor agreement between the two signed in February along with an amendment executed in July reveal details about the deal, The Advocate reports.

According to the newspaper, under the five-year agreement, the city of Lafayette will pay UL $450,000 in the first three years to operate the museum. The first year, Lafayette is obligated to pay $150,000, the second year $200,000 and the third year $100,000.

The city in 2020-21 spent about $124,000 just on salaries and benefits. The mayor-president's proposed 2022-23 budget allocates $200,000 to the university for operating the science museum, the Advocate reports.

