Deputies working crash involving train and vehicle in Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says they are working a vehicle crash involving a train.

The crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Andres Road and the railroad tracks along U.S 90 outside of Scott.

One person received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

U.S 90 is still open in both directions.

Authorities say that the railroad intersection at Andres Road will remain closed while crews clear the scene and the train is moved.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel