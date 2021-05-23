Deputies respond to fights at Cajundome Saturday night

Several viewers reached out to KATC regarding an incident at the Cajundome Saturday night, where Acadiana High's graduation was taking place.

Deputies responded to reports of at least two fights at the venue, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti confirmed.

Rumors circulated of gunshots during the incident, but Ponseti said there were no shots fired that deputies are aware of.

No arrests were made.

