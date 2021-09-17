Deputies investigating overnight homicide in Lafayette Parish

Deputies say one man is dead following a shooting incident early Friday morning in Lafayette Parish.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded at 1:20 am on September 17, to a call regarding a vehicle crash near the 200 block of Seafood Lane in Breaux Bridge.

While en route, the sheriff's office says responding deputies were advised of reports of a possible shooting in the area of the crash site.

Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was determined to be dead.

Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into his death.

According to deputies, investigators are currently in the process of verifying the identity of the victim.

No further information was available.

