Deadline to recycle old Christmas lights approaching

LAFAYETTE, La. — The deadline to recycle old Christmas lights is approaching. Residents can drop off lights through Friday, January 13.

Many residents have taken advantage of recycling since mid-November when the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Environmental Quality Division and EMR Southern Recycling began accepting lights, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Residents are encouraged to continue doing so since Christmas lights contain several materials that can be recycled and reused, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Lights require special processing and can’t be recycled if tossed in curbside recycling bins.

Drop them off at the Robicheaux Recreation Center parking lot at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

