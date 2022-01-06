Deadline approaching for Southside Youth Soccer registration

The deadline is approaching to register for Southside Youth Soccer's Spring 2022 season.

Children born between 2008 and 2018 have until January 30 to sign up.

There is a $75 registration fee and parents can choose whether their child will play at the Youngsville or Broussard Sports Complex.

The season is scheduled to being on March 5, 2022.

To register, go online to southsideyouthsoccer.com or call 337-453-2038.

