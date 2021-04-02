Daily flights to Charlotte, North Carolina begin at Lafayette Regional Airport

Daily, non-stop flights from Lafayette Regional Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina began on Friday, April 2.

The flights are a part of American Airlines expansion of services at LFT. The airline currently offers multiple daily flights between Lafayette and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Those traveling to Charlotte will have the option of two daily flights that depart at 7:00 am and 1:30 pm on the 63-seat CRJ-700, according to the Airport.

LFT and American Airlines made the announcement of the expansion in January 2021.

"Having robust air service is critical to achieving economic development success in Lafayette," said Steven Picou, Executive Director of LFT. "We value our partnership with American Airlines and thank them for their continued investment in our community. We have been wanting to add a second east coast destination for quite some time, and CLT was a prime candidate."

Lafayette Regional offers over 15 departures or arrivals a day to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Houston through American, Delta and United Airlines.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel