Crowley Police and family members are asking for help to locate a man who has been missing for months.

O'Neil Dartez hasn't had contact with his loved ones since August 2022, family members tell KATC.

Crowley Police are asking for help to find him.

Dartez is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 155 pounds. He's about 61 years old.

If you have seen Dartez or have any information about his whereabouts, please call Crowley Police at 337-783-1234.