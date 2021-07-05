Watch
Crowds turn out for Uncle Sam's Jam

Posted at 8:57 PM, Jul 04, 2021
The crowds came out for Uncle Sam's Jam in Downtown Lafayette this evening.

The event, held in Parc International from 5-9 pm, featured live music by Julian Primeaux and tunes by DJ RV.

There also were kids' activities, food, beverages, and a cash bar on site. The night will conclude with a Blue Monday Mission Fireworks Special, followed by a firework display.

Along with celebrating, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and the Acadiana Veteran Alliance. Donations are also welcome at the entrance tent.

For more information, follow Uncle Sam’s Jam’s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1879394862258945.

