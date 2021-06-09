Crews begin work striping Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette

Work began on Wednesday, June 9, to stripe Louisiana Avenue between Carmel Drive and E Butcher Switch Road.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that travel on Louisiana Avenue may be delayed for the next several days.

Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.

Additional roadways are anticipated to be restriped over the next 90 days.

Notice will be issued as those roadways are scheduled.

