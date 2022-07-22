Crash in Lafayette Parish claims the life of a bicyclist

Louisiana State Police said an unidentified bicyclist was killed in a Lafayette Parish crash.

State Police said they responded to the crash Thursday, July 21, 2022 around 11:30 p.m. The crash took place on LA Highway 98 just west of LA93.

A preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was stopped in the westbound lane when the driver of a 2010 GMC Terrain SUV hit the bicyclist.

State Police said the bicyclist was ejected from the bicycle and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.

Toxicology samples were taken from both the driver of the SUV and bicyclist. Results are pending as the investigation continues.