Crane in place to remove General Mouton statue in Lafayette

Crews are in place in downtown Lafayette to remove the General Mouton statue.

On Saturday morning, a crane arrived at the site of the statue at 735 Jefferson Street. The crane will be used to remove the statue so it can be transported to another location. That location is not yet known.

This removal comes after a settlement on Friday between the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the City of Lafayette.

