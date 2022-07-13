Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

COVID tests, vaccinations and boosters available today

Vaccine
Federica Narancio/AP
The FDA authorized the use of a COIVD-19 booster shot for those with a compromised immune system.
Vaccine
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 09:14:51-04

People ages 5 and older can get free COVID tests, vaccinations and boosters today.

The event will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Domingue Center on Mudd Avenue.

Anyone five years old and older can get their first or second shot, as well as their first or second booster. People ages 5 through 17 years must have a parent or guardian present.

If you're a Medicaid patient, you can find out at the event if you are eligible to get $200 for getting vaccinated.

For more information, you can call 337.501.7617.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.