COVID testing site at Evangeline Downs Casino closing permanently

The Louisiana Department of Health’s community-based testing site at Evangeline Downs Casino in Region 4 (Acadiana) will close permanently.

That closure will happen on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The testing site located at 2235 Creswell Lane Ext in Opelousas was opened temporarily to meet an increased demand in testing.

Earlier this month, Evageline Downs was set up as a vaccination site to help in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

Individuals can get tested at other LDH testing sites in the area including:

Iberia Parish Health Unit

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

Acadia Parish Health Unit

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

You can also find other testing locations that are open at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or call 211 to find a site near you.

Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization and death. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

