COVID-19 testing to take place at Clifton Chenier Center in Lafayette

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place this week at the Clifton Chenier Complex in Lafayette.

An appointment is required to receive a test on August 19 and 20 at the complex located at 220 West Willow Street.

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will only be testing those with an appointment.

To make an appointment visit oph4testing.timetap.com

Eligibility for testing:

Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)

Close Contact to known COVID-19 case

Required for Travel

Details of the testing events:

Rapid Antigen and PCR available

There is NO COST for the COVID Testing

Wear a mask.

No medical evaluation available, testing only.

Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

For more information on testing, residents are asked to call 337-262-5311.

