COVID-19 testing to take place at Clifton Chenier Center in Lafayette

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place this week at the Clifton Chenier Complex in Lafayette.
An appointment is required to receive a test on August 19 and 20 at the complex located at 220 West Willow Street.
The Region 4 Office of Public Health will only be testing those with an appointment.
To make an appointment visit oph4testing.timetap.com
Eligibility for testing:
- Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)
- Close Contact to known COVID-19 case
- Required for Travel
Details of the testing events:
- Rapid Antigen and PCR available
- There is NO COST for the COVID Testing
- Wear a mask.
- No medical evaluation available, testing only.
- Email address required for obtaining PCR results.
For more information on testing, residents are asked to call 337-262-5311.
