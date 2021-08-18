Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

COVID-19 testing to take place at Clifton Chenier Center in Lafayette

August 19 and 20 by appointment only
items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana Department of Health releases maternal mortality data and recommendations to guide improvements
Posted at 11:06 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 12:06:12-04

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place this week at the Clifton Chenier Complex in Lafayette.

An appointment is required to receive a test on August 19 and 20 at the complex located at 220 West Willow Street.

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will only be testing those with an appointment.

To make an appointment visit oph4testing.timetap.com

Eligibility for testing:

  • Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)
  • Close Contact to known COVID-19 case
  • Required for Travel

Details of the testing events:

  • Rapid Antigen and PCR available
  • There is NO COST for the COVID Testing
  • Wear a mask.
  • No medical evaluation available, testing only.
  • Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

For more information on testing, residents are asked to call 337-262-5311.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.