Covenant Love Truck accepting donations needed for Hurricane Ida relief

The Covenant Love Truck will roll again for Hurricane Ida relief Donations and volunteers are needed.
They will take donations for the Love Truck every day until Monday, September 6 from 11 am until 6 pm at Covenant Church 300 E Martial Avenue, Lafayette.
Monetary donations can also be made during that time or donate on venmo to @love-truck.
- Trash bags
- Cleaning supplies
- Small tents
- Baby and adult diapers
- Water
- Gatorade
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Non-perishable snacks
- Bug spray
- Flashlights/lanterns
- Batteries
- Hand sanitizer
- Hand cleaner
- Chain saw and generator oil
Organizers say donations will make their way each week to those who need them most.
"Everyday we go to a different location and drop it off to a donation center that we are in contact with that is helping directly people that are affected by Hurricane Ida," explained Missions Chair of Covenant UMC Bonnie Robert-Will.
