Councils to remove requirement that one Lafayette Airport Commission member be black

On Tuesday, the Lafayette City and Parish council will introduce an ordinance removing the requirement that at least one Lafayette City Council appointment to the Lafayette Airport Commission be African American.

The removal is required by the Federal Aviation Administration so that the Lafayette Airport Commission can be in compliance with federal nondiscrimination obligations.

During a review of the methods used to appoint commission members, the FAA found that having an appointment to the Lafayette Airport Commission based on race violated those nondiscrimination obligations.

The ordinance would remove the requirement that one of the three Lafayette City Council appointments to the Commission be black.

Seven members in total are appointed to the Lafayette Airport Commission. One by the Lafayette Mayor-President, three by the Lafayette City Council, two by the Lafayette Parish council and one by combined decision of the mayors of Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Scott and Youngsville.

If the requirement is not removed, the Lafayette Airport Commission could lose its continued federal funding.

The joint ordinance will be presented at the June 1 City and Parish Council meeting.

Read more about the ordinance from The Acadiana Advocate, here.

