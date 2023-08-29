Cooling station still open in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Consolidated Government will open a cooling station for anyone who needs a safe place to escape the excessive heat.

The Domingue Recreation Center located at 901 Mudd Avenue will open Wednesday, August 23 at noon. The Domingue Recreation Center will operate seven days a week from noon-5 p.m. until further notice.

It's open to anybody who doesn't have adequate cooling in their home, including older folks, children, as well as for people experiencing homelessness.

The Lafayette Transit System will provide transportation to the recreation center via the Brown Route.