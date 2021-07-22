Construction crew cause gas leak on Johnston Street, line being repaired

A gas leak on Johnston Street is under control after construction crews struck a gas line.

The Lafayette Fire Department says that a Hazmat Response Team was called out to the 5700 Johnston Street around 3:30 PM to a gas leak.

According to LFD, A construction company digging behind the Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Party City strip mall hit a 2" gas line. Hazmat secured the area until service technicians from Centerpoint Gas arrived on scene to repair the line.

In the process of repairing the line, the electrical services were disconnected by LUS to the strip mall to prevent ignition of the gas. Crews anticipate the work to be completed around 6:30 pm.

Once complete, utility service will be restored. The gas leak is under control.

No injuries reported.

