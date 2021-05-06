Watch
Comprehensive Annual Financial Report available for purchase

Report also available at no cost online
KATC
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 12:44:35-04

The 2020 Lafayette Consolidated Government Comprehensive Annual Financial Report is now available for order.

The books are $14.86 each and must be ordered and payment must be received by Sunday, May 16, 2021. Once printed, the books will be available for pickup at City-Parish Hall.

To order, fill out the form at www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/audit-report-order-form and mail a check or money order to:

Lafayette Consolidated Government
Attn: Lorrie R. Toups
P.O. Box 4017-C
Lafayette, LA 70502

The report is also available to view for free online at www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/comprehensive-annual-financial-reports/default and will also be available to view at Lafayette Parish Library locations.

