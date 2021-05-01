Community rallies to support Youngsville resident battling cancer

Friends of a Youngsville man battling cancer gathered Saturday to rally in support of him and his family.

Peyton Murphy was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called osteosarcoma in March 2017, and traveled to St. Jude for treatment. In 2020, the cancer returned, but this time metastasized in his lungs. Murphy continues to need regular visits to St. Jude.

His friends say they don't want to be on the sidelines watching the family's hardships, so they decided to help out in the most South Louisiana way - by boiling crawfish.

A crawfish boil fundraiser is being held at 501 Sports Bar in Youngsville to help the Murphy family offset expenses. The family has three children, and friends say with regular St. Jude visits, household needs, and other expenses, sometimes medical costs can be hard to meet.

The goal was to sell 500 tickets, with crawfish costing $20 for three pounds. Professional MMA fighter and Lafayette resident Dustin Poirier is also at the crawfish boil to show his support.

The event lasts until 2 p.m.

Read more of Peyton's story here.

