Spirit of Acadiana: Friends come together for Peyton Murphy

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Peyton Murphy has fought the good fight against cancer since high school. and now, tomorrow, friends and family will gather right here at 501 Sports Bar in Youngsville to help him continue that fight.

“I'm just a friend,” says event co-organizer Aimee Camacho. “Just a friend helping out a friend.”

If a person is measured by the quality of his friends, Peyton Murphy is a good, good young man.

Murphy was diagnosed with bone cancer--- osteosarcoma-- when he was 17. He became a St. Jude patient, went into remission, but recently, the cancer has returned with a vengeance.

And so to help his family defray travel costs and related expenses, the Peyton Murphy Benefit will take over 501 Sports Bar Saturday in Youngsville. “Oh gosh, it started off as a simple benefit to help them raise money, that way they could have a moment of peace. and then it blew up into something pretty big,” smiles Camacho.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the pretty big will include crawfish and music and face painting and an auction, and...and... a chance to meet local mixed-martial arts legend Dustin Poirier who, through his Good Fight Foundation, has proven time and again his willingness to give back to Acadiana.

“All i did was ask him, 'Hey man, we're having a benefit for one of our friends who has osteosarcoma. I know you have the Good Fight Foundation; would you like to be involved?’ He said ‘Dude, I’ll donate money and I'd like to be there.’ You're gonna come? He said, ‘I’ll go and sign autographs, whatever you need’.”

The stakes are high, everyone. A UL student studying psychology, Peyton Murphy continues to battle-- even after remission-- and now, even as the cancer has spread to his lungs.

And a true gift? Friendship. Love. And a chance...just for a moment... to relax and enjoy... life.

“So, he's fighting it again,” explains Camacho. “We just want to give him a moment to forget and just live a little.”

The Peyton Murphy Benefit will take place Saturday, May 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 501 Sports Bar in Youngsville.

