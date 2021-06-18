Community concert celebrates regional development

Acadiana is rebounding in one of the only ways we know how - with Cajun music.

One Acadiana partnered with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited to host the Vibrant Community Concert was held Thursday evening at Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette.

The event, which is part of a two-day summit, celebrated the development of businesses and investors in our region despite the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, 31 new, expanded, or relocated businesses were announced; 54 residential units in two, new-build projects were completed, and planning began for a number of residential development projects that collectively aim to bring more than 200 units to the district.

A live performance by Horace Trahan & The Ossun Express kicked off the concert at 7 p.m.

"We're really excited to partner with One Acadiana to host the Vibrant Community Concert. It's a part of One Acadiana's summit that they're hosting but really it's an opportunity for people to come out, enjoy some fresh air, get out and about, listen to some local music and have fun in our downtown park," said Jamie Hebert with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

The two-day Vibrant Community Summit continues Friday with featured speaker Quint Studer. The summit will discuss lessons that Studer has learned as a business leader and how those lessons may be applied in Acadiana.

To learn more about the summit, visit www.oneacadiana.org/vibrant.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel