College student asking for help after car was stolen overnight

A Lafayette teen is asking for help from the public after her car was stolen overnight.

Between 11 pm and 8 am, the 2015 Nissan Sentra with license plate 704EKF was stolen from the Macklyn Street area.

There is a 2020 ECA (Early College Academy) tassel hanging off the rearview mirror and there is an Acadian Fitness sticker on the bumper.

The teen was in the process of moving and the car was packed with all her clothes and hygiene products.

She attends SLCC and has two jobs and this was her only form of transportation.

Call the police if you have any information.

