City-wide litter pickup held as part of United Way's Day of Action

Volunteers from across Lafayette were spread out across the city Saturday morning taking part in United Way of Acadiana's annual Day of Action.

The event is held in partnership with Parish Proud. This year, the organizations hosted a city-wide litter pickup in an effort to clean up the community.

Businesses and individuals had the chance to compete within their respective groups to see who could pick up the most litter within a given time frame.

The litter pickup kicked off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and ended at 11 a.m. Republic was on hand to pick up each group's "bounty" and bring it back to United Way of Acadiana for weighing.

A "Trash Bash" was held at United Way after the pickup, where volunteers could enjoy food trucks, music. The day wrapped up with an awards ceremony to find out which business would be named 'The Garbage Gang' and which individual would be crowned 'Trash Master.'

