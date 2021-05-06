City, parish councils approve funding for new detention ponds

The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday approved an introductory ordinance authorizing funds for three new drainage projects, totaling $5,850,000.

Most of the money, $3,850,000, will go toward removing spoil bank from the Bayou Vermilion. The remaining money will fund the creation of two Detention Ponds - the Malapart Detention Pond and the River Oaks Property Detention Pond - each costing $1,000,000.

Also on Tuesday, the Parish Council authorized the acquisition of necessary rights-of-way and property rights for three flood control projects: the Coulee Granges/Ile des Cannes project, the Coulee Mine East project, and the Oak Springs project.

According to our media partners at The Advocate, the councils approved in April the acquisition of rights-of-way for seven detention ponds.

The detention ponds are expected to improve drainage and ease some flooding by holding water during heavy rainfall until the water can be slowly released into the drainage system.

The approvals come almost five years after the August 2016 flood.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel