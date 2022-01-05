City of Scott holds Mardi Gras flag raising ceremony

The City of Scott and the Scott Business Association held their annual Mardi Gras flag raising on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The ceremony was held at 12:00 pm in front of Scott City Hall and the Scott Emergency Services Building on Lions Club Road.

The public was invited to attend the ceremony to kick off the start of the Mardi Gras season in Acadiana.

"Its time for us to gather. We're a community where fellowship is important and networking is important and we're looking forward to bringing that back," said Mayor Jan-Scott Richard. "Mardi Gras is such a great time. People get together whether its in a back yard whether its at a parade people get together on a regular basis just to celebrate the season and that's what we're looking forward to. Just the fellowship and the networking and people just embracing the culture."

Scott's Mardi Gras flag raising was the first to be held in Acadiana this year.

Lafayette Consolidated Government will hold their annual Mardi Gras flag raising on Thursday, January 6, at 8:30 am.

