City of Scott announces upcoming road work

The City of Scott announced that utility construction will begin on Rue de Belier Road between Acadiana High School and Dulles Drive soon.

According to the city, the work will start at 6:00 am Saturday, November 20, 2021, thru Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 5:00pm. Local traffic only will be allowed access from W. Congress Street to Dulles Drive.

The city says that road work signs, detour signs and barricades with flashing lights will be in place for the duration of the work.

It is requested that motorists use alternate routes during this construction phase and be cognizant of construction workers. Anyone with questions can contact Scott City Hall at 337-233-1130.

