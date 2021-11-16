Watch
City of Scott announces upcoming road work

November 20 through November 24, 2021
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 11:06:13-05

The City of Scott announced that utility construction will begin on Rue de Belier Road between Acadiana High School and Dulles Drive soon.

According to the city, the work will start at 6:00 am Saturday, November 20, 2021, thru Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 5:00pm. Local traffic only will be allowed access from W. Congress Street to Dulles Drive.

The city says that road work signs, detour signs and barricades with flashing lights will be in place for the duration of the work.

Scott road work.jpg

It is requested that motorists use alternate routes during this construction phase and be cognizant of construction workers. Anyone with questions can contact Scott City Hall at 337-233-1130.

