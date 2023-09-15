Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

City of Carencro to host Household Hazardous Disposal Day event

Carencro City Hall 2
KATC
Carencro City Hall 2
Posted at 6:38 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 07:38:29-04

CARENCRO, La. — Saturday is Household Hazardous Disposal Day in Carencro.

According to the City of Carencro, the event will be held at the Carencro Community Center on September 16 from 8 am to noon.

The event is for Carencro residents only. Residents must provide proof of address.

Here is a list of what to bring and what not to bring:

Do bring

  • Mercury - Containing Equipment
  • Paint: Latex coatings, oil paint, varnishes
  • Wood preservers in original containers
  • Lawn & Garden Products
  • Household Cleaning Products
  • Household Chemicals
  • Lighting Components
  • Small Arms Ammunition,Pyrotechnics and
  • Safety Equipment
  • Electronic Waste
  • Smaller Helium tanks
  • BBQ and handheld propanetanks
  • Automotive fluids – fuel,oil, antifreeze,etc

Do not bring

  • Nonresidential waste of any kind
  • Medical waste or medicines of any kind
  • Propane tanks larger than 16oz
  • Explosives (hand grenades, dynamite, etc.)
  • Styrofoam, including packing peanuts
  • School lab waste
  • Paper, carboard, tin aluminum cans, plastics

For more information, contact City Hall at 337-896-8481 or email Utilities@Carencro.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.