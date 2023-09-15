City of Carencro to host Household Hazardous Disposal Day event

CARENCRO, La. — Saturday is Household Hazardous Disposal Day in Carencro.

According to the City of Carencro, the event will be held at the Carencro Community Center on September 16 from 8 am to noon.

The event is for Carencro residents only. Residents must provide proof of address.

Here is a list of what to bring and what not to bring:

Do bring



Mercury - Containing Equipment

Paint: Latex coatings, oil paint, varnishes

Wood preservers in original containers

Lawn & Garden Products

Household Cleaning Products

Household Chemicals

Lighting Components

Small Arms Ammunition,Pyrotechnics and

Safety Equipment

Electronic Waste

Smaller Helium tanks

BBQ and handheld propanetanks

Automotive fluids – fuel,oil, antifreeze,etc

Do not bring



Nonresidential waste of any kind

Medical waste or medicines of any kind

Propane tanks larger than 16oz

Explosives (hand grenades, dynamite, etc.)

Styrofoam, including packing peanuts

School lab waste

Paper, carboard, tin aluminum cans, plastics

For more information, contact City Hall at 337-896-8481 or email Utilities@Carencro.org.