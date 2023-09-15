City of Carencro to host Household Hazardous Disposal Day event

CARENCRO, La. — Saturday is Household Hazardous Disposal Day in Carencro.
According to the City of Carencro, the event will be held at the Carencro Community Center on September 16 from 8 am to noon.
The event is for Carencro residents only. Residents must provide proof of address.
Here is a list of what to bring and what not to bring:
Do bring
- Mercury - Containing Equipment
- Paint: Latex coatings, oil paint, varnishes
- Wood preservers in original containers
- Lawn & Garden Products
- Household Cleaning Products
- Household Chemicals
- Lighting Components
- Small Arms Ammunition,Pyrotechnics and
- Safety Equipment
- Electronic Waste
- Smaller Helium tanks
- BBQ and handheld propanetanks
- Automotive fluids – fuel,oil, antifreeze,etc
Do not bring
- Nonresidential waste of any kind
- Medical waste or medicines of any kind
- Propane tanks larger than 16oz
- Explosives (hand grenades, dynamite, etc.)
- Styrofoam, including packing peanuts
- School lab waste
- Paper, carboard, tin aluminum cans, plastics
For more information, contact City Hall at 337-896-8481 or email Utilities@Carencro.org.