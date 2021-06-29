Cité des Arts names new executive director

Cité des Arts has named long-time Program Director Daniel Ladmirault as its new Executive Director.

Ladmirault will take over the role from Maureen Brennan, who started the community-based grassroots arts organization in 2000 and who has been named Founder/Director Emeritus.

"I have spent my entire adult life in theater as an actor. The theatre is my overarching love," said Ladmirault. "The arts give us the opportunity to positively affect lives in our community. This position affords me the opportunity to continually work towards this each and every day, carrying the legacy started by Maureen for Lafayette arts and culture over 20 years ago."

Ladmirault has been with Cité des Arts for seven years as Program Director. His new position is effective July 1, 2021.

"I love working with the incredibly creative and talented people in this community. I also believe in the work of building a sustainable, brick and mortar arts community that will keep the talented artists here in Lafayette, rather than losing them to other, larger cities," stated Ladmirault.

Cité des Arts is an open space for grassroots development of the arts and culture. It regularly hosts theatre and concert performances, art exhibitions, comedy and improv shows, and children's performances. It's available to any community member for a small fee, and offers free rehearsal time and expert guidance.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel