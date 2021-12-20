Chubby Carrier, Santa headline Christmas event in Scott

The weather was definitely Christmas-like for those who attended Christmas at West Village tonight in Scott.

The free, family-friendly event was presented by Robbie Breaux and Team. It originally was scheduled for Saturday but was postponed one day because of the rainy weather yesterday.

Today, the weather was cold - but that was OK with one of the main guests, because his usual residence at the North Pole is a lot colder.

Santa was visiting to hear from the children and take pictures. Another headliner was Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, who provided music for dancers to warm up with. There also were pop-up shops from local vendors and activities for kid, like face painting.

"We had a lot of fun, there were plenty of pop-up vendors so we could do all kind of Christmas shopping," said Maaike Erents, an organizer. "We had live music by Chubby Carrier, so there was dancing and of course pictures with Santa that's always fun for the kids."

West Village is a 143-acre mixed-use development in the works off of Apollo Road Extension in Scott, Louisiana.