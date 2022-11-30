Christmas tree safety tips

We are only 26 days away from Christmas, and many people are buying Christmas tree.

Edwin Buteau, and his wife stopped by All Seasons Home, Garden, and Landscaping Showplace to find the perfect tree.

Edwin Buteau, Christmas Tree Shopper, "We came to All Seasons today, looking for a real Christmas tree around 9 to 10 feet, with no big spacing in it, with a little bit of symmetry to it."

All Seasons Home, Garden, and Landscaping Showplace sells many different types of trees that are displayed in water and fresh cut.

Caring for your tree is one key tip of safety.

Peter Mayeux, Owner of All Seasons Home, Garden, and Landscaping Showplace said, "So people that love to light their Christmas trees up, especially if you go inside the branch and wrap the wires in their until you have a high concentration use surge protectors so instead of them putting a whole bunch of strings into each other get a surge protector and disburse those strings, you'll be able to plug in a lot more."

Real Christmas trees only last about 6 weeks and according to tree experts purchasing a flocked tree may be a good choice, a flocked tree is a tree that has an artificial snow on it, which preserves the tree and makes the tree fire resistant.

Peter Mayeux, Owner of All Seasons Home, Garden, and Landscaping Showplace said, "I think varieties are very important, the frasers, the normans, the nobles cutting them off when you're out of town, unplugging them at night, keeping them actively taken up in water all these varieties does a very good job as far as staying fresh the longest."