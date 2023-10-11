Watch Now
Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for Saturday at Cajundome has been rescheduled to Nov. 16

Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 13:46:06-04

The Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for Saturday, October 14, at the Cajundome has been rescheduled to Thursday, November 16.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to a spokesperson for the Cajundome.

For those who cannot attend, contact your point of purchase within the next seven days should you choose to request a refund.

