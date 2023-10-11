Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for Saturday at Cajundome has been rescheduled to Nov. 16

The Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for Saturday, October 14, at the Cajundome has been rescheduled to Thursday, November 16.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to a spokesperson for the Cajundome.

For those who cannot attend, contact your point of purchase within the next seven days should you choose to request a refund.

