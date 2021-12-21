Children receive Christmas presents during annual Shop with a Cop

Lafayette Police, Lafayette Crime Stoppers, and the Sheriff's Office are doing what they can to make sure children and families in need have something to open on Christmas.

It's their annual Shop with a Cop.

Officers and students came together this morning at the Target on Louisiana Avenue.

"You know everybody can get together and at the same time Lafayette PD and also the sheriff's department can come together and give these kids something they may or may not get during Christmas time," said Sr. Corporal Chris Anderson, Lafayette City Police Department.

The event is funded through donations by Crime Stoppers, the Middlebrook Foundation, and other partners.

"And to be able to experience that was amazing, I loved it," said Deputy Jamie Miller. "I hope we can do it again next year, but to be able to see the kids' faces when they go through and they buy something they wouldn't have been able to have that year. It's just a fantastic feeling, it really really is."

Each child had $100 to go shopping with.

