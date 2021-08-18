Charges upgraded for Broussard shooting suspect after victim dies from injuries

Charges have been upgraded for a suspect arrested in connection with an August 11 shooting after the victim died from his injuries.

On Wednesday August 18, 2021, Broussard Police were notified by the Lafayette Corner’s Office that the victim in that shooting 29-year-old Jordan Porter died as a result of his injuries. Police say that Porter was shot in abdomen.

That shooting happened on August 11 at E Monroe Street. Charges for the suspect 20-year-old Justice Harrison, who was arrested the same day, have been amended to Second Degree Murder .

Harrison is still incarcerated Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Police say that Harrison is reportedly the sister of Porter and the two were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Following the altercation, police say Harrison went into the residence, retrieved a firearm and allegedly shot Porter in the abdomen.

Porter was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition; he later died.

