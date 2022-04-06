Changes coming to library card holders in Lafayette Parish

The library card policy in Lafayette Parish will be changing this month, affecting those who have or would qualify for a free card outside of the parish.

The library says the change in policy was approved at the March 21, 2022 meeting of the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control.

These changes, they say, affect patrons who currently have or who would qualify for a free library card by virtue of their having a library card with a Bayouland Library System member library.

The Bayouland Libraries include Acadia Parish Library, Allen Parish Library, Iberia Parish Library, Opelousas Public Library, St Martin Parish Library, St Mary Parish Library, and Vermilion Parish Library.

Patrons with existing library cards will still be able to use the library at no charge, but their cards will expire on April 30, 2023.

Those with a valid email address on file with the library will receive a notice that their library card profile has changed. All patrons with a valid email address will also receive a notice 6 months prior to their library card expiring and then again 1 month prior.

When renewing in Lafayette, proof of residence, work, or attending school in Lafayette Parish is required to receive a card at no cost. Otherwise, renewals will be $20 per year for a library card.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel