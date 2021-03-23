Catfish restocked at two ponds in Lafayette Parish parks

On Monday, two parks in Lafayette Parish had their ponds restocked with fish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were out on Monday afternoon, March 22, to restock channel catfish into two ponds.

The pond at Girard Park in Lafayette and another at Fabacher Field in Youngsville were each stocked with 200 pounds of channel catfish.

This restocking was a part of LDWF's Get Out and Fish program.

LDWF says the program provides easy and affordable access to quality fishing at locations close to cities and towns.

Through the program, LDWF partners with local governments and community organizations to stock community fishing ponds with adult channel catfish in the spring and fall and rainbow trout in the winter.

In January the two ponds were stocked with rainbow trout. Channel catfish were also stocked in October of 2020

To see other locations and learn more about the Get Out and Fish program, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel