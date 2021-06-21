Carencro residents want issues fixed after dealing with brown, smelly water for months

Some people who live in Carencro say they've been dealing with bouts of brown, smelly water for months.

Many residents are wondering when the problem with the city's water plant will be fixed.

Residents tell us the color of the water ranges from yellow to brown and smells like dirt. One minute the water is clear and then out sputters the water that has discolored some people's clothes in the wash.

Some have resorted to buying water bottles because they don't feel safe using the water from the faucet. That expense just adds to their monthly water bills which they don't feel is a justified cost.

Others say the issue has been brought up in city council meetings, but the problem persists. KATC spoke with Councilman Jordan Arceneux, who says that there are layers to why this is happening.

One major factor causing the problem is the longer than expected time frame of bringing the Hector Connoly Water Plant online.

Because of the push back, there's only one plant online which means the city can't do their regular hydrant flushes, which would help solve the problem.

He could not provide a time line on when the plant would be up and running. Arceneaux says that in the meantime, residents dealing with the water issues should continue to report any discolored or foul smelling water to city hall.

KATC reached out to the Department of Health to find out if this water is even safe to use and about the number of complaints. We are awaiting response from both.

