Carencro Police break ground on new facility

The Carencro Police Department is growing and expanding.

The department broke ground on the new Carencro Police station and emergency operations center.

This comes after it has been operating out of the old facility since 2005.

Planning the new police station has been a process two years in the making. Construction is expected to take 12 months.

The new and improved facility will have amenities to help with various services along with resources to handle Carencro's growing population over the next twenty-five years.

Welcoming in the new facility Chief David Anderson said, "We've had some issues with our other police department, a lot of repairs and stuff. So I think it's time that we move forward and I just don't think that we knew Carencro was going to grow as fast as it is growing right now. So I think this new police department will be a great addition to our community and will help our community in many years to come."