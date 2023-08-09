Carencro man killed in crash

A Lafayette Parish man was killed in a Tuesday night crash.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 8, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 93 near Gateau Road in Lafayette Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Eli Citizen, Jr. of Carencro.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2022 Ford F-150 was traveling north on LA 93. For reasons still under investigation, the F150 exited the roadway to the right, struck an embankment, and overturned several times, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The driver, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Citizen was also unrestrained and ejected, the spokesperson stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. A second passenger was properly restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 37 deaths in 2023.

