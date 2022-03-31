Carencro man arrested Wednesday following road rage shooting

A Carencro man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in Scott.

The Scott Police Department says officers were flagged down at 6:48 pm on March 30 by a motorist who claimed he had been shot during a road rage incident

According to the victim, the driver of a white pick-up truck allegedly fired two shots at him in the 1900 block of St. Mary Street. The shots hit the driver side door of the vehicle causing him to be struck by bullet fragments.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene following the shooting and headed north on LA 93, police say.

A suspect and vehicle were identified with the help of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Camera Center.

25-year-old Sean Lee Richard was developed as a suspect and located at a convenience store in the 900 block of Veteran’s Drive in Carencro.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

Richard was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

