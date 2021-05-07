Carencro man arrested in connection with March fatal crash

A Carencro man is facing vehicular homicide charges in connection with a March crash that left two dead.

According to police, 33-year-old Jared Chamberlain was arrested by investigators on Thursday, May 6. Police say he was involved in a fatal crash that occurred on March 21 shortly before 1 a.m. on Veterans Drive at the I-49 southbound exit ramp.

Police say 48-year-old Kayla Balthazar of New Iberia was driving south on the exit ramp approaching Veterans Drive, while Chamberlain was traveling east on Veterans Drive in the right travel lane. Balthazar failed to yield and drove into the path of the truck, police say.

Balthazar and her passenger, 42-year-old Christopher Miller of Broussard, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Chamberlain and a passenger in the truck were not injured, police say.

Chamberlain has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and is facing several charges, including two counts of Vehicular Homicide; one count of DWI 3rd offense (BAC .110g%); one count of Driving Under Suspension (from a previous DWI); and one count of Reckless Operation Involving a Crash.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel