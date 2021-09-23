Carencro installs new water meters that send leaking alerts

The City of Carencro is working to help residents cut the costs on their water bills.

Workers began installing new water meters that will now allow customers to track their daily water use through an app on their cellphones.

The meters use a sonic sensor that officials say will notify residents of a leak, just 24 hours after the meter has exceeded its threshold.

"It will prevent people from having these outrageous bills that they were having because they didn't even know they had a leak," says City Manager Donald Chauvin.

The meters are still being tested but, so far, Chauvin says they've been effective.

"Someone had used one of his bathrooms and his toilet got stuck and it was leaking that little amount of water and he was able to stop the leak in a couple days," he says. "Once he got the email he figured it out and shut it down."

Carencro resident Homer Dalton says he's pleased to see the new meters but also wants to see improvement to the city's water quality.

"I hope it's beneficial to everybody because these people, I don't know if they realize, if they're not filtering their water and everything they don't realize what they're actually drinking, what's coming through that water," says Dalton.

City officials say the water system was flushed out earlier this month and is tested daily.

The City is also planning on changing all cast iron water pipelines with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The new meters will be available for public use within the next 30 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel