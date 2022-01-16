Watch
Carencro FD runs out of COVID tests, expect more

Carencro Fire Department
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jan 16, 2022
The Carencro Fire Department says they are out of COVID tests as of 10:00 a.m.

On Sunday, the department handed out free COVID rapid tests at the Carencro Community Center at 5115 N. University.

The distribution was held until 10:00 am or until supplies lasted.

The fire department says when we receive more tests, they will update again on their Facebook page.

