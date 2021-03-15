Carencro City Council approves agreement for surveillance cameras

CARENCRO, La. — The Carencro City Council approved a resolution at its meeting Monday to authorize an agreement between Mayor Glenn Brasseaux and Crime Fighters of Louisiana LLC to install surveillance cameras in the city limits to monitor criminal activity.

The council approved the resolution unanimously.

Crime Fighters of Louisiana, LLC, is the same company that works with Acadiana cities including Abbeville, Duson, New Iberia and Lafayette to provide the city the cameras to add an extra layer of security.

However, privacy concerns for citizens have been raised regarding how the data that is collected by the cameras is maintained and protected by Crime Fighters of Louisiana.

KATC'S Katie Easter will have more on Monday's meeting at 10 p.m.

