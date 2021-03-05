New Iberia residents hopeful about new security measures in city

New Iberia residents are looking forward to extra security measures being added throughout the city.

The city council voted unanimously earlier this week to sign a contract allowing more than 60 security cameras to be installed.

Louisiana Crime Fighters of Louisiana, LLC, the same company that works with other cities, including Abbeville, Duson, and Lafayette, is giving the city the cameras free of charge.

Some in New Iberia are looking forward to the added security. We spoke with several residents who say they have witnesses shootings around their homes, and that the extra security will be good for the community.

James Broussard lives near West End Park and said, "I think it's going to be a positive for us." Broussard adds that in 2019 a 17-year-old was shot dead in his car only one block away.

"It's very disappointing when you roll up and see the yellow tape, lights flashing, you don't know what went on," Broussard says.

That same year his father was robbed at gunpoint outside of their house.

"These are the types of things that are taking place and going on in our community," he says.

Officials hope the new security cameras, installed on electric poles, will help prevent crime.

"I think as long as we're being watched, people will stay in their place, stay in their lane, and do the right thing," says councilman Marlon Lewis.

According to Lewis, Crime Fighters of Louisiana LLC are the only ones with access to the footage; police are able to request video.

"I realize that crime and criminals will always be with us, that is the way of the world," adds Lewis.

Lewis says since the contract is signed, people should expect to see the cameras installed throughout the city any day now.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel