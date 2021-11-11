Carencro business, vehicles being repaired damaged by fire

A Carencro business and vehicles being repaired there were damaged after a fire Wednesday night.

The Carencro Fire Department says that they responded a report of a commercial fire at Jr.’s Quality Transmissions, located on the NW Evangeline Thruway, at around 9:47 p.m.

Crews say they saw smoke coming from the inside of the business. Carencro, Lafayette and Scott fire department crews were able to enter into the building and extinguish the fire. The fire caused moderate damage to the shop area of the building, they say.

Carencro Fire Departmet

Three vehicles being repaired inside the building were also heavily damaged.

An investigator from the Lafayette Fire Department determined the fire originated from a piece of equipment under a vehicle on a hydraulic lift undergoing repairs. The business was closed for the day and no injuries were reported.

Carencro Fire Departmet

